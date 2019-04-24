Testing Begins for Trains in the Third Line of Sofia Underground

As of 24th of April, testing begins for the new underground trains Inspiro made by Siemens. The testing will take place in the newly built third line, Sofia municipality said on 22nd of April. The trains will run in the section between “Depot Zamlyane” and “Krasno Selo” staion, reports BNT.

The Mayor of Sofia, Yordanka Fandakova, will check the progress on the construction of the third underground line.