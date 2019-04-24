Spells of Light Rain in Places in Bulgaria, Highs between 18°C and 23°C

Today the cloud will break to mostly sunny, in isolated places with spells of light rain, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. Light to moderate east wind. The daily temperatures will quickly rise reaching highs between 18°C and 23°C, lower along the Black Sea coast (13°C -15°C), in Sofia around 21°C. The Black Sea coast will be cloudy in the morning and some places will see light rain, but it will quickly clear and the day will be mostly sunny. Light to moderate wind from east-southeast.

The atmospheric pressure will remain almost unchanged - higher than the April average. The mountains will be mostly sunny with temporary increase in cloud, mainly in the afternoon, some rain in isolated places. Moderate south winds, in higher parts of Rila and Pirin – west wind. Maximum temperature at 1,200 m about 15°C, and at 2000 m – about 7°C.