75% of Young People in Europe Can Not Distinguish Fake From Real News

75% of young people in Europe openly say they can not distinguish fake from real news. This is also true for Bulgaria, so the team of EU Commissioner for Digitalisation Maria Gabriel is already working on media literacy to be included in the Bulgarian education system.

The EU commissioner held a discussion with students from the 149th high school in Sofia, the main topic being Internet security and the resistance of cyber-attacks.

According to EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel, many young people today admit that they often encounter hate speech or even terrorist content online and do not feel safe.

Maria Gabriel, Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society: That's why it's important to have cyber-habits, that means changing our password more often than a toothbrush. Be very careful when we send links to other sites or attachments because they can be a virus and can have a very devastating impact.

One of the most asked questions from young people today was about the new directive on copyright.

Maria Gabriel reassured them that the individual use of the Internet will be preserved and it will continue to be a free place to access information and contacts.