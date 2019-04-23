75% of Young People in Europe Can Not Distinguish Fake From Real News

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 23, 2019, Tuesday // 22:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 75% of Young People in Europe Can Not Distinguish Fake From Real News

75% of young people in Europe openly say they can not distinguish fake from real news. This is also true for Bulgaria, so the team of EU Commissioner for Digitalisation Maria Gabriel is already working on media literacy to be included in the Bulgarian education system.

The EU commissioner held a discussion with students from the 149th high school in Sofia, the main topic being Internet security and the resistance of cyber-attacks.

According to EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel, many young people today admit that they often encounter hate speech or even terrorist content online and do not feel safe.

Maria Gabriel, Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society: That's why it's important to have cyber-habits, that means changing our password more often than a toothbrush. Be very careful when we send links to other sites or attachments because they can be a virus and can have a very devastating impact.

One of the most asked questions from young people today was about the new directive on copyright.

Maria Gabriel reassured them that the individual use of the Internet will be preserved and it will continue to be a free place to access information and contacts.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Maria Gabriel, fake news, people, europe, Bulgaria, news, real, information, cyber-security
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria