Ekaterina Zaharieva Has Welcomed Montenegro's Efforts on the Road to European Integration

,,Bulgaria strongly supports the integration of Montenegro, we believe that Montenegro is the most advanced country in European integration from the Western Balkan countries.''



This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva at a meeting today with a delegation of the Montenegrin Prevention Agency, led by the Agency's Chairperson Goranka Vučinić, the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.



,, Opening the negotiating chapters is difficult, but closing them is even more difficult, so your overall progress in combating corruption is largely appreciated, Zaharieva noted.



Ekaterina Zaharieva, who is also chairman of the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policies, has introduced the representatives of Montenegro to the ways in which the institutions involved in the fight against corruption in Bulgaria operate.



She stressed that the fight against corruption can only be won by unity and coordination between the institutions.



,, Without the working prosecutor's office, without a working court, without the involvement of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice, every administration and every leader, will not be enough to fight corruption'', Minister Zaharieva said.



She has emphasized once again Bulgaria's readiness to help and support Montenegro on its way to the EU.



Goranka Vučinić thanked for the opportunity to meet with the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and to exchange experience with colleagues from anti-corruption institutions in Bulgaria.



,,Bulgaria has many good practices in this area, I hope we will receive the support of your institutions, exchange experience, get expertise and further improve our activities, "said Goranka Vučinić.