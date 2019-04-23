Bulgarian Vice President Participated at a Conference "Euro-vectors to the US-China-Russia Geopolitical Triangle"

"Russia is an immediate neighbour of the European Union, with which we have to define our relations clearly and take them out of the deadlock they are in. The talk about sanctions against Russia is important and the economic security of our citizens does not allow us to reduce the debate to superficial slogans with questionable purpose. " This was said by Vice President Iliana Yotova at a conference "Euro-vectors to the US-China-Russia geopolitical triangle".



The event is organized by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and the Institute for Economics and International Relations, the presidential press service has said.



According to the Vice President, relations between the EU and Russia should be seen in the context of the situation in Ukraine and international crises.



Iliana Yotova is convinced that with this policy, the European Union loses its partner in the face of Russia on the increasingly complex and dynamic Asian continent, and all over the world, the presidential press secretary added.



In her speech, Iliana Yotova highlighted Europe's lacking active role on the international scene.



"The European elections are coming, and the last thing for what people in Bulgaria are talking about, is about the place of Europe in a global perspective," the vice president said.



"European citizens are not happy with their governments, and in Brussels they see a soulless bureaucratic machine that is endlessly away from their real problems and everyday needs", said Iliana Yotova.



Iliana Yotova is a supporter of the model set before the adoption of the euro - general finance, but also a common economy.



According to the vice-president, all trade and economic treaties with China and the United States should be based on an open and rule-based economic system with a truly level playing field leading, in the worst case, to coherent policies in foreign economic relations, the report says.