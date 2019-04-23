Bulgarian PM: With the Construction of HEMUS Motorway, the Country's GDP will Rise by at Least 10-20%

,,With the construction of HEMUS Motorway, the country's GDP will rise by at least 10-20%. This is what Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told journalists in the examination of the progress in the construction of the section between Yablanitsa and Boaza section of Hemus Motorway.

"By the end of 2022 it will pass through Pleven. I am convinced that up to 2 years will be done from Belokopitovo to Targovishte", Borisov said.

According to him, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov secured the payments and the regional Petya Avramova acts with the engineering projects for the next lots.

he 134-km motorway section will be built by state-owned company Avtomagistrali. At the end of 2018, the government allocated BGN 1.12 billion for the project. The motorway section is divided into 6 parts, the construction of the first three will start this year. The target is to complete the entire section by 2023.

Today, April 23, the construction of 134 km from Boaza section to the road Russe - Veliko Tarnovo began.