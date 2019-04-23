Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Met With Medical Specialists

,,Healthcare is one of the main priorities of any prosperous country. The protest actions of medical professionals and the dissatisfaction of patients in Bulgaria show that the health model needs to be rethought.'' This was announced by the head of state Rumen Radev at a meeting with representatives of the Initiative Committee, which organizes protests throughout the country asking for urgent actions to overcome inequalities in the healthcare system, the head of the press service has said.

"We insisted on this meeting because we trust the presidential institution and expect moral support," the representatives of protesters nurses, paramedics, midwives and physiotherapists noted at the meeting.

In their view, the current model of healthcare is vicious because it places a major emphasis on active treatment, and preventive care and rehabilitation activities do not exist.

"The health system has an interest in the Bulgarian being sick because the patients generate income", according to the Initiative Committee.



They assured their protest actions not only for higher wages but also for changing the model so they would not be forced to leave the country but would be able to take full care of Bulgarian patients.

"We are also insisting on changes to the Law on Professional Organizations that will regulate the right of representation for any profession among medical professionals.''



According to Rumen Radev, head of state, it is necessary to place the person and his health at the center of the healthcare system.

The president has stated his support for the fair demands of medical professionals and is committed to helping solve problems within his / her powers.