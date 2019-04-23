69% of the Gross Premium Income of the Non-Life Insurance in Bulgaria Comes From Motor Insurance

The gross premium income of the non-life insurance companies reached BGN 403,109,672 at the end of February, according to the Financial Supervision Commission. A little over 69% of it comes from motor insurance, and 15% is under "Fire and natural disasters" and "other property damage". In the automobile "Civil liability" the companies have sold insurances for BGN 179 193 307, and by car - for 100 044 645 BGN, the business edition insmarket.bg reported, quoted by Econ.bg

Top 5 companies by market share based on gross premium income

14.9% - Lev Ins

11.1% - Bulstrad Vienna Insurance Group

9.7% - DZI - General Insurance

8.7% - OZK - Insurance

7.8% - Euroins

The benefits paid at the end of February reached BGN 155 304 330. Of these, 85% are motor insurance and 7% are insurances "Fire and natural disasters" and "other property damage".

In the auto insurance companies the companies covered damages for BGN 82 432 808, and in the auto insurance - BGN 49 498 128

Top 5 companies by market share based on paid benefits

18.3% - Lev Ins

12.0% - Bulstrad Vienna Insurance Group

9.7% - Bul Ins

9.6% - DZI - General Insurance

9.4% - Armeec.