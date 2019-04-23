JYSK Opens 5 New Stores in Bulgaria by the End of August

Danish furniture and household goods chain JYSK plans to open five new stores on the Bulgarian market by the end of August.

Meanwhile, the company's distribution base in the Bozhurishte area, where investments amount to 100 million euros, must reach its full capacity in the autumn of this year. There are yet to be opened 100 more jobs.

"In Bulgaria, our plans are to open at least 5 other JYSK Bulgaria sites by the end of August, to increase the positive growth of the financial year 2017/2018 and to maintain the current expansion rate," commented the manager of the Romania and Bulgaria chain Alexandru Bratu at an event in the capital.

"Bulgaria is among the fastest growing in the region, and the company has also been named Investor of the Year for 2018. By the end of autumn, the distribution center in Bozhurishte, a hub for the region, will work with 100% of its capacity by planning to hire at least another 100 people on this basis only, "says regional manager Georgi Vassilev.

In February, it became clear that the Danish company reported a 68.6% increase in sales on the Bulgarian market for the financial year 2017/2018 to 43.3 million leva. Its profit for the same period reached BGN 1.27 million.

JYSK entered Bulgaria in 2005, with 26 stores in 18 separate cities in the country today. Its employees in the country reach 300 people.