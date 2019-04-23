The Fines for Bear Grylls's Film after Violations in Bulgarian Rila Park are Paid

In connection with established violations in the filming of an episode under the title "Rila Mountain Running Wild with Bear Grylls S04E05 Derek Hough 2018" in the region of Musala peak on the territory of Rila National Park, sanctions were paid for two of the three acts for establishing administrative violations, announced Rila National Park.

For violations of the regimes and norms of conduct on the territory of Rila National Park, the Bulgarian legal entity, responsible under the order authorizing the activity, has drawn up 3 acts for establishing administrative violations. They were issued two punitive decrees to impose an administrative sanction.

Penalties imposed under both Penal Decrees are to enter and swim in the Karakashevo Lake water basin and capture and kill animal species.

A punitive decree is to be issued by the director of Rila National Park Directorate for non-observance of the regimes in the park when filming the film by burning a fire at an unregulated site in the protected area. The sanctions are in the amount of 1000 to 10 000 levs, according to the legal regulations.