Grigor Dimitrov: I Dream of Winning Wimbledon this Year

Bulgaria's best tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov, gave an interview to the Spanish newspaper AS, he talks about what tournament dreams of winning and what he thinks about tennis stars Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"The tournament I would like to win this year is Wimbledon, and every Grand Slam final would have been a dream come true for me," said Dimitrov, the former world's No. 3, who triumphed on the grass in London for teenagers in 2008. He expressed his admiration for Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. "They are tennis players who have a wise program and who continue to work for their physical shape, they deserve everything they have achieved, it is not easy to maintain quality for so many years," Grigor said.

Dimitrov also told how difficult the recovery process is after a game. "I think people do not know the restoration process very well, after each game I have to spend at least two hours on the recovery to keep my body in shape and have the opportunity to go out for the next game Good food, , procedures, etc. We also have a number of responsibilities after every match, meetings with the media, "he said.