Train Ran over a 72-year-old Woman

Society » INCIDENTS | April 23, 2019, Tuesday // 16:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Train Ran over a 72-year-old Woman

Train ran over and killed a 72-year-old woman from the village of Cherna Gora. The report of the incident was filed on April 22, police said.

The tragic incident happened about a kilometer west of the train station in the village of Cherna Gora, Bratya Daskalovi Municipality. As a result of the blow, the elderly woman died at the scene.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria