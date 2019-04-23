Train Ran over a 72-year-old Woman
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Train ran over and killed a 72-year-old woman from the village of Cherna Gora. The report of the incident was filed on April 22, police said.
The tragic incident happened about a kilometer west of the train station in the village of Cherna Gora, Bratya Daskalovi Municipality. As a result of the blow, the elderly woman died at the scene.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.
- » Fire at a School in Plovdiv
- » Dog Attacked a 3-year-old Child in Kardzhali Village
- » Plane Crashed near Plovdiv, Two Died
- » Passenger in Critical Condition after Abrupt Stop by a Public Transport Bus in Varna
- » Person Hit by Train near Lakatnik Station
- » Small Plane Crashed on a Residential Building in Chile, at least 6 People were Killed