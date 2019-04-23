Bulgaria's Debt is BGN 24.4 Billion

Bulgaria's Debt is BGN 24.4 Billion

According to preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute, Bulgaria's debt for 2018 amounts to BGN 24.430 billion, or 22.6% of GDP.

In addition, the institutional sector "Government" reports a budget surplus of BGN 2,149 billion, or 2.0% of GDP. The surplus in the central government sub-sector amounted to BGN 1.9 billion, or 1.8% of GDP. The local government sub-sector has a surplus of BGN 145 million and the Social Security Funds sub-sector has realized a surplus of BGN 104 million.

Statistical information on the activities of the institutional sector "General government", including debt, deficit and surplus, is prepared according to a harmonized EU methodology. Pursuant to Council Regulation No 479/2009 implementing the Protocol on the Excessive Deficit Procedure, each Member State provides Eurostat (EC) with preliminary deficit / surplus and debt data for the reporting year as at 31.03. next year and final data by 30.09. next year.

