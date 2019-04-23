VMWare Invests Another BGN 46 Million in Bulgaria and Hires 500 People

US technology giant VMWare will invest 46 million leva in Bulgaria, according to a press release from the Ministry of Economy. The company receives a Class A investment certificate within the meaning of the law.

The main objective of this investment project is to expand the existing enterprise by exploring and developing new software products and by increasing the number of employees in the coming years. The working capacity of VMware Bulgaria EOOD will improve the development of new products and will offer professional services for the implementation of the products purchased by the customers, the announcement shows.

VMWare, which has been operating on the Bulgarian market since 2007, will employ another 500 people. Since joining Bulgaria, the company has invested more than 350 million leva, making Sofia one of the world's three main strategic research and development centers for VMWare. At present, over 1,000 employees work in Bulgaria and more than 20,000 worldwide.