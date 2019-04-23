From the Summer, Drivers in Bulgaria will be Able to Make Money by Having Ads on their Cars

Macedonian startup enters the Bulgarian market this summer, it allows drivers to drive their cars, advertise businesses and earn money, said the executive director and founder of the project, Peter Hristov, quoted on Tuesday by BTA.

PowerAD is an online platform that meets the mutual interests of advertisers and car owners. The mobile apps used allow the creation of a huge network for the distribution of advertisements by branding cars. Car owners benefit from the advertised car and advertisers and advertising agencies receive real-time data about their advertising products.

There are already 600 drivers in Sofia who are waiting for the project to start work in Bulgaria. It is about to work in several other Balkan countries. The startup is already active in a number of European countries, Asia and Africa, and the drivers involved in the online platform are over 55,000. It is aimed at the regular driver of a car, and its payment depends on the budget that the company has allocated for advertising and the kilometers to go.

The driver logs into a mobile application, applies for an ad campaign, and the company approves it. Branding of the car will not be at the expense of the driver. The conditions of the ad campaign will depend on which areas of the city will have to go around the driver and which part of his car will be branded.

Advertisers typically pay a minimum of 20 euro cents per kilometer. The driver will be monitored if he / she complies with the terms of the campaign via the gps in his / her phone.

If the car is electric, the driver will be paid double. The company seeks to use as many eco-cars as possible.