Pediatricians from Sofia are Ready for Collective Resignations if they are not Heard

Society | April 23, 2019, Tuesday // 14:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Pediatricians from Sofia are Ready for Collective Resignations if they are not Heard

Prof. Dr. Ivan Mitev Specialised Children's Hospital in Sofia is protesting again, the Bulgarian National Television reported. In less than a week, this will be the second protest of the only hospital specialised in children's diseases in Bulgaria. The doctors continue to insist on a special status of the medical facility and on removing admission limits. They also demand that the problem of low salaries and staff shortages be addressed as well. The health ministry has pledged extra funding and said the new status of the hospital could become a fact in two years when it would become part of the future National Children's Hospital.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria