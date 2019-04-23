Pediatricians from Sofia are Ready for Collective Resignations if they are not Heard

Prof. Dr. Ivan Mitev Specialised Children's Hospital in Sofia is protesting again, the Bulgarian National Television reported. In less than a week, this will be the second protest of the only hospital specialised in children's diseases in Bulgaria. The doctors continue to insist on a special status of the medical facility and on removing admission limits. They also demand that the problem of low salaries and staff shortages be addressed as well. The health ministry has pledged extra funding and said the new status of the hospital could become a fact in two years when it would become part of the future National Children's Hospital.