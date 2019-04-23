BSMEPA, Postbank and Endeavor will Support 10 Bulgarian Companies

Postbank, together with Endeavor's global network, will support ten Bulgarian companies to grow. The "Dare to Scale" campaign helps over 1,000 entrepreneurs in 30 countries.

One of the main long-term strategic goals of ScaleFocus is to help communities grow and develop through sustainable technology solutions. It establish strong partnerships with organizations, which aim to give opportunities to enthusiasts, who have innovative business ideas, yet need assistance with shaping and putting them into action.

Endeavor are dedicated to supporting start-ups and businesses, which are at an early stage of growth. This inevitably led to launching their newest “Dare To Scale” program, which is the first growth program in Bulgaria that targets entrepreneurs and businesses that have already passed the early stages of their development and are at the beginning of their expansion. ScaleFocus is one of the trusted partner, who will assist Endeavor is this noble initiative. The other sponsors of the event are Postbank and BSMEPA.

The 4-month program will give 10 companies the chance to undergo specialized training and interactive sessions, led by successful entrepreneurs and leaders from Endeavor and ScaleFocus. The training focuses on the core areas which are essential for every successful company – Organizational Management, Marketing, Sales, Financial Planning and Capital Raising. Our Chief Technology Officer, Viktor Bilyanski, Chief Digital Officer, Krasimir Kostadinov and Marketing Director, Metodi Amov, are eager to meet the entrepreneurs and give them insights on how to run a successful business.

“Another challenge is ahead of us. I am always excited to take part in such initiatives and share my experience to help others grow and succeed. “Dare to Scale” is an example of a great program, which can serve as an example of how companies from all backgrounds should gather forces to assist others through sharing valuable business insights”, said Metodi Amov, Marketing Director.

According to Petya Dimitrova, Chief Executive Officer of Postbank, the aim is to present both the experience of the financial institution and to provide the necessary funding for the participants in the project.

Dimitrova also pointed out that the bank has already had experience in such projects and has a long-standing role as an intermediary in the Small and Medium Enterprises Initiative. She pointed out that she saw the growth of over 400 companies that took part in the program.

She added that the institution has a range of tools to make a business a success.

Currently, the process of selecting the companies that will be included in the "Dare to Scale" campaign will run until June. After that, the company's mentors will be determined according to what business they are doing.

The requirements for the companies applying for participation are that their turnover for the year 2018 will be over 100,000 euros, will have a maximum of 150 employees and their headquarters will be in Bulgaria.

The main focus of the program is expansion, said Endeavor's executive director Momchil Vasilev. He specified that this project is not about startups but about companies that have already passed the initial stage of development.

According to Vasilev, there are currently money resources in Bulgaria both for starters and for already grown companies.

The founder of the ScaleFocus software - Victor Vasilev - gave an example to his company, which seven years ago started operating with its own savings and without external employees.

ScaleFocus are fully-devoted to supporting such initiatives and regularly act as mentors, sponsors, and supporters of various local initiatives. An example of this is our participation in the opening of the first IT Highschool in Burgas. ScaleFocus opened 2 new offices in 2018 in Burgas and Varna with the primary goal to help the local ICT ecosystem grow.

At present, the company has over 800 employees in Bulgaria and Europe and wants to help the development of other companies.

The Dare to Scale Growth Program will include between 5 and 10 companies, which will continue until September next year. The goal is to have at least two companies per industry.