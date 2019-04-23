Number of Foreign Tourists in Sofia Has Increased By 82% Between 2008 and 2018

Metropolitan Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said during the sixth annual meeting of the National Tourism Board that Sofia is increasingly crowded with tourist groups of foreigners as well as guests from the country.

,,Sofia is changing and becoming more and more attractive for tourists, and for the period 2008 - 2018 the number of nights spent in the capital increases by 36 per cent and the number of foreign tourists - by 82 per cent. The trend is lasting, since 2009 there is a steady growth of foreign tourists in Sofia'', commented the mayor of Sofia.

,,For 2018, the growth of foreign tourists is 4 per cent higher than in 2017, with Germany, Britain, Greece, Italy, Israel and France the countries that generate most visits to the capital'', Fandakova added.

      She informs that about 60 festivals are held annually in Sofia, some of them with a European and world dimension.

,,The capital became the center for holding many international conferences'', Fandakova also pointed out.

She added that changing the infrastructure of the city is one of the major factors for the development of the capital as tourist destinations.

