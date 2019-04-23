Fire at a School in Plovdiv

Fire has been burning at the Kliment Ohridski Primary School in Plovdiv. The fire broke out early in the morning on Tuesday.

There are no injuries, the fire is controlled. The fire has begun from a student room that has burnt. There are also dameges in the school's toilets, bTV reports.

The fire was blazing at a time when there had been no training sessions. The guards returned the children at the beginning of the school day. Fire has started from the air conditioner in the teacher's room.

The causes of the incident are still in the process of investigation. 

