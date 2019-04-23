Fire at a School in Plovdiv
Fire has been burning at the Kliment Ohridski Primary School in Plovdiv. The fire broke out early in the morning on Tuesday.
There are no injuries, the fire is controlled. The fire has begun from a student room that has burnt. There are also dameges in the school's toilets, bTV reports.
The fire was blazing at a time when there had been no training sessions. The guards returned the children at the beginning of the school day. Fire has started from the air conditioner in the teacher's room.
The causes of the incident are still in the process of investigation.
- » Dog Attacked a 3-year-old Child in Kardzhali Village
- » Plane Crashed near Plovdiv, Two Died
- » Passenger in Critical Condition after Abrupt Stop by a Public Transport Bus in Varna
- » Person Hit by Train near Lakatnik Station
- » Small Plane Crashed on a Residential Building in Chile, at least 6 People were Killed
- » About 150 People are Missing after a Shipwreck in DR Congo