PM Borisov: Bulgarian GDP will Rise by at least 10-20% with the Construction of Hemus Highway

The construction of a new 134 km of the Hemus highway in the section between Boisa and the road I-5 Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo starts.

"We have heard all the nonsense about Hemus - there are no projects, no one has ever thought of making Hemus." I am convinced that with the construction of Hemus, the country's GDP will rise by at least 10-20%. I can bet that, "Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in a review of the progress in the construction of the section between Yablanica and Boaza.

"I have checked the progress of the construction of the section between Yablanitsa and Boisa of Hemus, which is close to 10 km." Construction started at the end of March and was funded by the national budget. Realistically it would be ready in the autumn, about half a year earlier than planned, "Borisov wrote in his personal Facebook profile.



"We will go to Pleven by the end of 2022. Then we will do the other projects to tie Targovishte where Pleven will come out," said Prime Minister Borisov.

"Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov secured the payments. Petya Avramova acts with the engineering projects for the next lots, "he added. "After a year and a half you ride a highway, and forget the labor of the hundreds of workers who are here. I recommend you to see them. I am inviting you to see how the next two lots are also acting, "the Prime Minister commented.