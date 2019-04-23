Colossal Beverly Hills Mansion Just Sold for $35 Million to Bulgarian?
A huge estate at Beverly Hills was sold for $ 34,640,000 yesterday, which is the biggest deal for the year with residential property in the city, Variety reported.
The buyer's identity, as usual, is masked and has not yet been officially confirmed. But according to the magazine there are some traces - first, it seems obvious that the buyer is a foreigner; the second is that the mansion was acquired by a legal person connected with Hristo Yordanov Hristov; thirdly, this is either the prominent arms dealer from Bulgaria or someone else with the same name.
Variety describes the property's history with an area of 9 acres (3.64 decares).
The 1325-square-meter building and seven bedrooms were completed in 2014 with former Israeli owners and associates. It was initially estimated to be $ 55 million, "so Hristov - or who actually bought this colossus - has made a good deal, but of course it depends on the point of view," concludes Variety.
