Police Operation Against Drug Dealers in the Sofia District of Strelbishte

Crime | April 23, 2019, Tuesday // 10:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Police Operation Against Drug Dealers in the Sofia District of Strelbishte

Specialized police action in the streets of Strelbishte.

According to NOVA, it is against drug distribution.

Three people have been detained so far, the MoI confirmed. They were captured at a time of drug trafficking.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria