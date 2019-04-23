Bulgarian State-owned Company Starts the Construction of a Section of "Hemus" Highway

Today, the first sod of a section of the Hemus motorway between the Boaza junction and the connection with the I-5 Rousse - Veliko Tarnovo road will be made, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced.

For the construction of a total of 134.14 km of the highway, the government has provided from the budget BGN 1.12 bn. The route, which will be built by the state-owned company "Automobilesti" EAD, is divided into 6 sections.

- Division 1 is 15.26 km long. It starts from Boise and is near the intersection with road ІІІ-307 Lukovit - Ugyrchin (km 87 + 800 to km 103 + 060), including the Dermantsi junction. The connection to the existing republican network will be realized through two road junctions - n. "Boise" newspaper at 88 kms and p. Dermantsi at the 98th km.

- Division 2 is 19.2 km. It is at the end of the Dermantsi junction - at intersection with road ІІІ-307 Lukovit - Ugyrchin, to the connection with the road ІІІ-3005 Raduene - Katunets, including the Kalenik road junction (from km 103 + 060 to km 122 + 260 ).

- Division 3 is 17.08 km. It will start from the end of the Kalenik road junction at the intersection with road ІІІ-3005 Radovene - Katunetz to the connection with the road ІІ-35 Pleven - Lovech, Pleven (km 122 + 260 to km 139 + 340).

- Division 4 is 26.8 km. It is from the end of p. "Pleven" road intersection with road II-35 Pleven - Lovech to road III-301 Letnitsa - Lovech, including "Letnitsa" road junction (from km 139 + 340 to km 166 + 144.09).

- Section 5 is 23.2 km. It is from the end of the road "Letnitsa" at the intersection with the road III-301 to the road III-303 Butovo - Pavlikeni, including the road junction (from km 166 + 144,09 to km 189 + 344).

- Division 6 is 32.6 km. It starts at the end of the road junction of road III-303 Pavlikeni - Levski to I-5 Rousse - Veliko Turnovo road, including the junction (from km 189 + 344 to km 222 + 000).

The construction of the first three sections is planned to begin this year. This year the technical design of sections 4, 5 and 6 will also be carried out. The aim is the overall construction of the Hemus Motorway in the section from Boise to the intersection with I-5 road Rousse - Veliko Turnovo to finish by 2023

Prior to the symbolic start of the new route, the progress in the construction of the section between Yablanitsa and Boaz of Hemus, which is nearly 10 km, will be verified. Its construction began at the end of March 2018 and is also funded by national funds. Work is progressing, and it is totally realistic to be ready in the autumn, about half a year earlier than predicted, the announcement says. By contract, the segment must be completed in March 2020.