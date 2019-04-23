Considerable Clouds Today in Bulgaria, Rain in Some Places

Today, considerable cloudiness expected, with rain in some places, mostly in the west part, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. A light to moderate wind from the east-southeast will continue to blow. Maximum temperatures between 15°C and 20°C. The atmospheric pressure will rise and will be higher than the April average.

Considerable clouds along the Black Sea coast as well, but rain is not expected. Light to moderate eastern wind. Maximum temperatures: 13-16°C.

Clouds in the mountains with spells of rain mainly in the massifs of Western Bulgaria, light snow over 1,800 m. A moderate southern wind will turn its direction in the afternoon and will start blowing from the southwest in the highest parts and will increase. Maximum temperature at 1,200 m about 9°C, and at 2,000 m about 2°C.