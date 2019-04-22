Bulgaria Ranks Sixth in Europe on the Spread of Measles

The cases in Bulgaria are already over 460 and the expectations are that they will increase.

Among the infected persons there are healthcare workers - at the Sofia ''Sveta Anna Hospital'' are the most.

Over 80% of the infected with measles in our country are non-immune children. Among the affected adults there are 14 unvaccinated hospital staff.



The most affected are Sofia, Sofia-District and Blagoevgrad.



Most cases of measles occur in Ukraine, Northern Macedonia, Italy and France.



In Bulgaria, immunization against measles began in 1969. Those born before 1969 have not been immunized.