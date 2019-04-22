Bulgaria Ranks Sixth in Europe on the Spread of Measles

Society » HEALTH | April 22, 2019, Monday // 21:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks Sixth in Europe on the Spread of Measles pixabay.com

The cases in Bulgaria are already over 460 and the expectations are that they will increase.

Among the infected persons there are healthcare workers - at the Sofia ''Sveta Anna Hospital''  are the most.

Over 80% of the infected with measles in our country are non-immune children. Among the affected adults there are 14 unvaccinated hospital staff.

The most affected are Sofia, Sofia-District and Blagoevgrad.

Most cases of measles occur in Ukraine, Northern Macedonia, Italy and France. 

In Bulgaria, immunization against measles began in 1969. Those born before 1969 have not been immunized.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, measles, europe, health
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria