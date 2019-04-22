Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Our Support for Serbia's European Path Will Continue

She met with the Minister of European Integration of the Republic of Serbia Jadranka Joksimovic, reported NOVA TV.



"Bulgaria will continue to support Serbia on its road to European integration, as it has done so far. We appreciate the good neighbourly relations in the region and during the Bulgarian Presidency we did not save efforts to persuade the EU partners that stable Balkans mean a stable Europe. "

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva during a plenary meeting with the Minister of European Integration of the Republic of Serbia, Jadranka Joksimovic.

The European integration of the Western Balkan countries is a priority in Bulgarian foreign policy and was among the four priorities of the Bulgarian European Presidency. Last year, under the Bulgarian Presidency under the leadership of Ekaterina Zaharieva, Serbia's Accession Conference opened two new chapters of EU membership talks.

The two ministers also met today with a meeting of four eyes, which, in their words, has gone into a friendly atmosphere. They discussed transport and energy issues and projects that are important for bilateral relations.

Ekaterina Zaharieva and Jadranka Joksimovic united around the view that in the relations between the two countries in recent years there is a new positive spirit, which has to be developed in the future. Traditionally good contacts between the two peoples, as well as the ever-increasing tourist flow, have been highlighted.

They underlined the importance of joint projects in the field of energy and transport, highlighting the need for more intensive cooperation in education and science.

Minister Jadranka Joksimovic stressed the benefits of the projects implemented with Bulgaria's support for development aid and hoped that they would continue.

By financing development projects, Bulgaria will support a total of 9 Western Balkan countries and the Eastern Partnership this year, including Serbia. The total value of all projects is almost BGN 3.5 million, with Serbia funding for projects in Bosilegrad, Dimitrovgrad, projects for the convergence of Serbian and European education, and others. The country also provides BGN 35 000 for the continuation of the project of the Center for Migration Studies in Serbia, which resulted in articles and news in Bulgarian for the first time in 2018 in a national Serbian daily.