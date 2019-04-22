A National Coordination Council for Measles Has Been Established

Bulgaria: A National Coordination Council for Measles Has Been Established

By April 22, 463 cases of measles have been reported to the Ministry of Health, reported NOVA TV. 


A National Coordination Council for Measles Control was established by order of the Minister of Health to assist in carrying out activities to reduce the spread of the disease.

It will also perform activities related to the analysis and control of the measures taken.

There were eleven districts in the country: Sofia-District - 165 patients, Blagoevgrad - 136 patients, Sofia-city - 134 patients, Pazardzhik and Pernik - 6 patients, Burgas - 5 patients, Veliko Tarnovo and Kyustendil - 4 patients, Lovech , Montana and Plovdiv - 1 patient.

In the last 16 weeks of 2019, most cases were reported from Sofia City - 30 cases, Sofia-District - 16 cases and Blagoevgrad - 12 cases.

By age groups the cases are distributed as follows: 0 years - 81 cases  .; 1-4 years - 153 cases .; 5-9 years - 110 cases .; 10-14 years - 17 cases .; 15-19 - 17cases ; 20-24 years - 15 cases  .; 25-29 years - 22 cases .; 30-34 years - 7 cases .; 35-39 years - 20 cases ; over 40 years - 21 cases.

