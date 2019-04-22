Bulgarian Exports to Vietnam in 2018 Amounted to $ 33.0 million in 2018

Bulgarian Exports to Vietnam in 2018 Amounted to $ 33.0 million in 2018

,,In 2018 between Bulgaria and Vietnam, a total turnover of USD 88.8 million was achieved. The increase compared to 2017 is about 10%, but I think we have a higher potential to realize.'' This was said by the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov during a meeting with the Vietnamese Ambassador HE. Mr. Mr Doan Tuan Linh, in which they discussed the deepening of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Karanikolov and HE. Doan Tuan Linh agreed that the Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and Vietnam, which is expected to be signed at the end of June this year, will further encourage trade, economic and investment cooperation, and potential between Bulgaria and Vietnam.

The Minister of Economy pointed out that during the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU our country actively supported the signing of the Agreement. He was firmly committed to a swifter ratification of the trade agreement by the Bulgarian Parliament in order to provide fast access for exporters and investors from the country and the EU to a rapidly growing market of 95 million consumers.

"Vietnam is our traditional trade and economic partner, with whom we cooperate excellently, but we need to build on to develop the full potential and optimize bilateral trade," Karanikolov said at the meeting.

Ambassador Doan Tuan Linh said that Vietnam can be the gateway for goods from Bulgaria to the Pacific region and the countries of Asia and our country to provide opportunities for those from Vietnam to the EU markets.

In order to identify and realize new opportunities in the commercial and economic sphere, they agreed on the 24th session of the Bulgarian-Vietnamese Mixed Commission in November 2019 in Sofia to be accompanied by a business forum.

Bulgarian exports to Vietnam in 2018 amounted to $ 33.0 million. Imports from Vietnam for the same period amounted to US $ 55.8 million.

