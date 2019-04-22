Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova: There is Potential For Investment Cooperation Between Bulgaria and Kuwait

"Bulgaria has a long history with Kuwait, which brings us an excellent bilateral relations." This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova during a meeting with a Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation headed by Mr. Rakan Yousef al-Nisf, chairman of Kuwait - Bulgaria Friendship Group, the press center of the cabinet said.



Nikolova pointed out that Bulgaria enjoys high macroeconomic and financial stability and that the annual growth of nearly 4 per cent is among the highest in Europe.



In turn, Rakan Yousef al-Nisf pointed out that the Kuwaiti investments in Bulgaria, which amount to about $ 2 million, are not enough and work needs to be done to increase them and there is a potential for that.