Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova: There is Potential For Investment Cooperation Between Bulgaria and Kuwait
"Bulgaria has a long history with Kuwait, which brings us an excellent bilateral relations." This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova during a meeting with a Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation headed by Mr. Rakan Yousef al-Nisf, chairman of Kuwait - Bulgaria Friendship Group, the press center of the cabinet said.
Nikolova pointed out that Bulgaria enjoys high macroeconomic and financial stability and that the annual growth of nearly 4 per cent is among the highest in Europe.
In turn, Rakan Yousef al-Nisf pointed out that the Kuwaiti investments in Bulgaria, which amount to about $ 2 million, are not enough and work needs to be done to increase them and there is a potential for that.
