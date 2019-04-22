Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova: There is Potential For Investment Cooperation Between Bulgaria and Kuwait

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 22, 2019, Monday // 17:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova: There is Potential For Investment Cooperation Between Bulgaria and Kuwait

"Bulgaria has a long history with Kuwait, which brings us an excellent bilateral relations." This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova during a meeting with a Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation headed by Mr. Rakan Yousef al-Nisf, chairman of Kuwait - Bulgaria Friendship Group, the press center of the cabinet said.

Nikolova pointed out that Bulgaria enjoys high macroeconomic and financial stability and that the annual growth of nearly 4 per cent is among the highest in Europe.

In turn, Rakan Yousef al-Nisf pointed out that the Kuwaiti investments in Bulgaria, which amount to about $ 2 million, are not enough and work needs to be done to increase them and there is a potential for that.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kuwait, bilateral relations, co-operation, Mariana Nikolova, Rakan Yousef al-Nisf
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria