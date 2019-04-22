Bulgarian Energy Minister: The Government Has an Excellent dialogue with Business and Trade Unions, in the Field of Energy'

Business » ENERGY | April 22, 2019, Monday // 17:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Energy Minister: The Government Has an Excellent dialogue with Business and Trade Unions, in the Field of Energy' pixabay.com

,,The government has an excellent dialogue with business and trade unions, in the field of energy'', Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova told journalists on leaving a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov with representatives of employers' and trade union organizations in the Council of Ministers.

The meeting with the Prime Minister today was organized at the request of the four employers' organizations and the two unions.

  Temenuzhka Petkova informed that at this meeting representatives of the employers' organizations have raised concerns about the rise in the price of electricity on the free market from the beginning of April.

She has assured the business and trade union representatives that the state fulfilled its commitments to the energy exchange.

The companies of the BEH Group, in compliance with the Energy Act, sell electricity on the free market. Apart from that, state energy companies offer daily more than 680 megawatts per hour on a "Day ahead" platform at a price of BGN 44.10.

"This is a price that has been set by the European Commission and a commitment that we strictly adhere to," assured the Minister Petkova.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Temenuzhka Petkova, energy, trade unions, electricity, Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria