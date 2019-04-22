Bulgarian Energy Minister: The Government Has an Excellent dialogue with Business and Trade Unions, in the Field of Energy'

,,The government has an excellent dialogue with business and trade unions, in the field of energy'', Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova told journalists on leaving a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov with representatives of employers' and trade union organizations in the Council of Ministers.

The meeting with the Prime Minister today was organized at the request of the four employers' organizations and the two unions.



Temenuzhka Petkova informed that at this meeting representatives of the employers' organizations have raised concerns about the rise in the price of electricity on the free market from the beginning of April.



She has assured the business and trade union representatives that the state fulfilled its commitments to the energy exchange.

The companies of the BEH Group, in compliance with the Energy Act, sell electricity on the free market. Apart from that, state energy companies offer daily more than 680 megawatts per hour on a "Day ahead" platform at a price of BGN 44.10.

"This is a price that has been set by the European Commission and a commitment that we strictly adhere to," assured the Minister Petkova.