New Blast in the Capital of Sri Lanka

An explosion happened inside a bus during attempt to dismantle an explosive device in it, near the church in Sri Lanka, where on Sunday dozens of people were killed in an attack, Reuters reported by referring to eyewitnesses.

"Buses explode while a team of Special Forces and Air Force Sapons are trying to defuse the bomb," a witness said. A security spokesman has not yet commented on the information.

According to preliminary data, during the dismantling, a bus filled with explosives was parked near the church, TASS reported.

Police in Sri Lanka opened 87 detonators at Colombo's bus terminal today, a day after a wave of suicide bombings in the country that killed more than 290 people, the France press reported.

"87 detonators were found at the private bus station, Bastian Mava, in Petta, a metropolitan neighborhood located midway between the hotels and the church, shaken yesterday by explosions, police said." The police found 12 of them scattered on the ground and later searched landfill where he discovered 75 more detonators ".