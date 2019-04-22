Extraordinary Meeting of the Bulgarian Council of Ministers on Electricity Prices

Trade unions and employers met with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to discuss the issue on 22nd of April, reports BNT. 

The meeting was attended by energy minister Temenuzhka Petkova, representatives of employers' organisations and trade unions. The reason for the meeting was a new rise in electricity prices for businesses since the beginning of April.

Although prices are currently stable on the state exhchange, this is still a problem. Businesses have signaled that, since the fee for export of electricity was removed on June 1, the electricity price could rise by 10 BGN for business, and in practice this would mean higher prices for goods and services.

The chair of Parliament's Energy Committee, Valentin Nikolov, said that the problem really existed, but all possible measures will be taken to prevent it from happening.

Parliament is currently considering for a second reading a draft law on the amendment of the Energy Act by bringing the small renewable energy sources to the free market so that there is more electricity and no increase.

Businesses have also insisted that, the import charge should also be dropped so that Bulgarian companies can buy cheaper electricity.

The trade unions informed that the main thing for which they were present today is the heavy condition of Maritza 2 TPP. The company is at a risk of insolvency. They were assured that by Easter EC will be able to decide on this issue. As Bulgaria hopes Brussels will agree to support the plant by increasing its capital.

