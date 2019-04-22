In Recent Years we Sofia Municipality has Restored 38 Monument Busts

In recent years we have restored 38 monumental busts, said Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova during the official unveiling of the restored monumental bust of composer Pancho Vladigerov, Focus News Agency reports.

"Preserving and passing on the memory is key to the education of young people and society as a whole," said Yordanka Fandakova. The memory of the people who built Bulgaria and those who glorify it today with their creativity sets an example and gives direction for the young and talented people, and lays the spiritual foundations for the development of the whole nation, the mayor said, "I believe that the preservation of the spirit and memory of the city is our duty, both to our great ancestors and to the people of Sofia."

"In recent years, with the efforts of the Municipality, the History Museum of Sofia, professional and patriotic organisations, we have managed to restore 38 monumental busts with funds we have provided to the Sofia’s Culture Programme," the mayor of Sofia pointed out.

In her words, Sofia Municipality highly appreciates the support of all institutions that contributed to the reconstruction of Pancho Vladigerov’s bust as part of the national programme for celebrating the 120th anniversary of his birth.