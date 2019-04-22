On 17 and 18 May, Burgas will Host a Two-day Festival Dedicated to South Korean Culture

On 17 and 18 May, Burgas will host a two-day festival dedicated to the culture of South Korea, said the press office of Burgas Municipality. The event will take place in front of the Pantheon in the Sea Garden. During the festival residents and guests of the city will have the opportunity to experience the taste of Korean cuisine, to play Korean traditional games, dance K-pop, and enjoy many more surprises. Renowned Korean chefs will prepare delicious specialties. Korean folk music with traditional percussion instruments will open the music part of the event. Bulgaria's taekwondo national team will demonstrate the basic techniques of Korean martial arts.

The event is organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Municipality of Burgas with the support of a Korean foundation. Days of South Korea is the first culinary and cultural festival in a series of events dedicated to the culture of other countries that Burgas Municipality will host this year.