Dog Attacked a 3-year-old Child in Kardzhali Village

A dog bites a 3-year-old child in the village of Kurdjali, police said. The incident happened on 19 April in the village of Makedontsi.

According to the initial data, the animal was tied to the yard of a 40-year-old woman's house, but it managed to escape, attacked the child and bit him on the face.

The injured boy was transported to the Emergency Center in Kardzhali and then to the Plovdiv hospital. A public prosecutor at the District Prosecutor's Office, who ordered the dog to be placed in a shelter, was notified.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

