For the First Time a Bulgarian Won a Scholarship from the Hertz Foundation

23-year-old Alex Atanasov is the first and only Bulgarian who has won the prestigious scholarship for young scientists of the American Hertz Foundation, iNews.bg learned from him.

The Hertz Foundation scholarship is awarded once a year to the most prominent US graduate students in Applied Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering.

Each year, the Foundation examines the scientific developments and abstracts of more than 800 PhD students, with about 40 finalists selected. The finalists pass through two heavy two-hour interviews with a specialist in the field. Finally, the scholarship is awarded to 10 to 15 students. These selected youngsters are among the most prestigious group of young scientists, engineers and mathematicians in the world. Over the last 56 years, 1226 awards have been awarded by the Foundation.

Among the winners are: Nobel laureates; Turing Award winners, Medal holders in the field of mathematics, other major awards in the field of science; 40 members of National Academies; founders of more than 200 companies; military generals; holders of over 3000 patents; and hundreds of renowned academics.

The scholarship is worth $ 250,000. Alexander B. Atanasov was born in Sofia in 1995. In 2018 he received his Master's Degree in Mathematics from Yale University. Since the same year he has been a Ph.D. student in Theoretical Physics at Harvard University.

He is the son of the famous Bulgarian sculptor and architect Blagoi Atanasov, who since 1998 lives and works in the USA (he is the author of many projects and realizations of large-format art installations in USA and Europe) and in Bulgaria he has an atelier in Sozopol where he exposes their works every year.