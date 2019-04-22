EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel to Hold Discussions in Schools on Online Safety and Cyber Security
Bulgaria's EU Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel will hold discussions with pupils in two schools in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel quarter on 23 April on "Internet Security and Resistance to Cyberattacks", said the press office of the EC Representation in Bulgaria. The Commissioner will present to young people online safety initiatives and campaigns, and cyber security measures implemented throughout the EU, as well as cyber hygiene guidelines.
The first discussion will take place at the National Secondary Comprehensive School “Sofia” at 9.30 am, and the second one will be held at the 149 Ivan Hadzhiyski School at 01.00 pm.
- » Fifty Top Companies and over 10,000 Students will Participate in this Year's Careers UNWE 2019 Forum
- » 53,000 Bulgarian High School Seniors Go to State Exams at the End of May
- » Over BGN 13 million Additional Funding Approved for Bulgarian Teachers' Transport Costs
- » The Bulgarian Ministry of Education Does not Plan Compulsory Math Test for the State Exams
- » Maria Gabriel: Investing in Quality Education is at the Heart of Success
- » Bulgarian Students with Great Success in a NASA Space Colony Competition