EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel to Hold Discussions in Schools on Online Safety and Cyber Security

Bulgaria's EU Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel will hold discussions with pupils in two schools in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel quarter on 23 April on "Internet Security and Resistance to Cyberattacks", said the press office of the EC Representation in Bulgaria. The Commissioner will present to young people online safety initiatives and campaigns, and cyber security measures implemented throughout the EU, as well as cyber hygiene guidelines.

The first discussion will take place at the National Secondary Comprehensive School “Sofia” at 9.30 am, and the second one will be held at the 149 Ivan Hadzhiyski School at 01.00 pm.