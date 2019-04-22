The World Bank Office in Bulgaria Opens in 2 Years and will Employs More than 300 People

The construction of the new World Bank office in Sofia will begin in July this year, with the project being carried out in several stages. Within two years, it must be completely ready. Within the first five years of its opening, over 300 people have to work there.

This information was confirmed by Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, quoted by "24 hours".

The agreement with the international organization was concluded a few days ago and is now due to be ratified by the National Assembly.

According to the shorthand from the last meeting of the Council of Ministers (MS), it is pointed out that a significant number of computer specialists will work in the office of the international institution to develop new products for its high value added structure.

The purpose of the Sofia location is to focus on World Bank IT, Financial Management and Management activities.

"The establishment of the structure in Sofia will have a positive impact on the economic environment in the country," Goranov says.

"In addition, the presence of an authoritative organization such as the World Bank in Bulgaria will further enhance the prestige of our country to the international investor community as an attractive destination for business and investment," the minister added.

Information on the opening of the World Bank office in Bulgaria came out at the end of January. It then became clear that it would be a shared service center, with the first one outside Washington being opened in India in 2001.

