Grigor Dimitrov Dropped out of Top 40 for the First Time in Six Years

Grigor Dimitrov dropped out from the top 40 in the world rankings for the first time in over six years. The best Bulgarian tennis player dropped into the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters and failed to defend the points of last year's semi-finals in the first major tournament of red courts.

Dimitrov lost 15 positions and today is No. 43 in the world with an asset of 1030 points. Next Monday, former # 3 may be outside the top 50 after pulling a heavy draw for the Barcelona tournament. He has to defend 90 points from his participation in the quarterfinals in 2018.

For the last time, Dimitrov was outside the top 40 in February 2013 when he was No. 41. The current ranking is the worst for the Bulgarian tennis player since 2012, when he finished the season in 48th place.

"Good morning, I just wanted to share a few things with you - to tell you that the returns are stronger than failures." It's seven in the morning and I'm back in the gym. "Thank you for your support," Dimitrov told his fans through social networks after the Monte Carlo tournament.