Comedian and Filmmaker Zelenskiy is the New President of Ukraine

Ukrainian comedy actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy won the presidential election with a crushing lead before the current head of state Petro Poroshenko. This indicates the first predictions of a exit poll announced after the end of the vote.

There is still no official data on the outcome of the vote, but the lead for Zelenskiy is significant. According to various surveys, more than 70% of those who voted chose him.

Zelenskiy's preliminary result matches the studies of the Kiev International Institute of Sociology. The study, published on April 16, said that 72.2% of citizens voted for it, and Poroshenko - 25.4%.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, nearly half of the voters voted by 15.00 local time - 45.26%.

The vote took place in about 30,000 polling stations in the country. Problems with the vote were in the eastern part of Ukraine, in the unrecognized "republics" in Donetsk and Lugansk. In Donetsk, according to some media, there was only one section, and it was not working.

Earlier today, Zelenskiy's headquarters, quoted by Interfax, said good contacts with Russia would be an important priority. The comedian himself has said that it is possible to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin if elected. The talks, he said, would be related to the possibility of ending the Donbass conflict.

Zelenskiy also gave the occasion for a dispute on the day of the vote when he showed who he noted on his ballot. He may be sanctioned with a fine of $ 31.