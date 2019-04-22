Theft of Electricity in a Luxury Building in Sofia Detected by CEZ
Electricity theft from a luxury building in Sofia has been established by the electricity distribution company CEZ.
Company employees and police officers detected a high-power cable that was directly connected to the power meter panel in a new and modern building on Bulgaria Blvd.
Through the cable, 35,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity worth about 7,000 leva have been diverted for a month. This is the monthly consumption of about 70 households, the company said.
The connection was used to supply boilers, the building's air conditioning system and its common parts, the investigators found.
To hide the violation, the perpetrators cut the live cables, causing a short-circuit and power failure for the entire building.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case.
- » Bulgarian Citizen Committed a Double Murder in Turkey and Committed Suicide
- » Greek Police Detained a Bulgarian Truck Full of illegal Immigrants
- » Special Operation in Vidin Against a Group for Human Trafficking and Money Laundering
- » Bulgarian Police Arrested 30 People in an Operation Against Telephone Fraudsters
- » Bulgaria Seizes 288 Kg of Heroin in Truck From Iran
- » Thief from Montana Area Drained a Dam and Took over 600 kg of Fish