Theft of Electricity in a Luxury Building in Sofia Detected by CEZ

Electricity theft from a luxury building in Sofia has been established by the electricity distribution company CEZ.

Company employees and police officers detected a high-power cable that was directly connected to the power meter panel in a new and modern building on Bulgaria Blvd.

Through the cable, 35,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity worth about 7,000 leva have been diverted for a month. This is the monthly consumption of about 70 households, the company said.

The connection was used to supply boilers, the building's air conditioning system and its common parts, the investigators found.

To hide the violation, the perpetrators cut the live cables, causing a short-circuit and power failure for the entire building.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case.