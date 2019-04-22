The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence Opens the Bids for a Multi-patrol Vessel

The replies of states sent following a request by the Ministry of Defense to submit a proposal on the project to acquire two multi-functional modular patrol vessels for the Navy will be opened on Monday, April 22, in the Solemn Hall of the Ministry of Defense at 10.00.

All the proposals submitted to the shipbuilding companies "Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH & Co.KG "(Germany)," MTG - Dolphin "(Bulgaria) and" FINCANTIERI "(Italy), will be open to the public by the Interdepartmental Working Group appointed by order of the Prime Minister.

It is chaired by Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Velichkov and Vice-President of the Navy Rear Admiral Mitko Petev, and there are representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Agency for National Security.