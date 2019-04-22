The Bulgarian Embassy in Delhi is Cooperating with Fellow Bulgarian Citizens in Sri Lanka

According to information from our embassy in India, there are no reports of injured Bulgarian citizens at the time of terrorist attacks in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka. At least 290 deaths have been reported as a result of the explosions.

The Bulgarian Embassy in Delhi is in constant contact with local consular cooperation with EU embassies in the Indian capital, where up-to-date information from Colombo, including the hospitals where the victims are housed, is submitted.



Our mission in Delhi has established contact with six Bulgarian citizens who are in safety at one of Colombo's attacked hotels. Our diplomatic representation is available to assist our compatriots, the MFA said.

So far, two more Bulgarians, about 100km from Colombo, have turned to our embassy in Delhi. One of them said he was safe but had to fly out of Sri Lanka that night and sought advice on whether to take a trip to the capital. The other is on vacation and is also safe but he has learned from his relatives in Bulgaria that all foreigners are evacuated from Sri Lanka. Both were advised not to take a trip to Colombo, wait for the situation in the capital to calm down, keep track of current information, and keep in touch with their relatives and the embassy.

The Sri Lankan government has introduced a police hour from 18.00 to 6.00 local time, and has also taken a decision to block WhatsApp and other social networks. It is reported that in the meantime there have been fake reports of new two bombings. At present, Colombo airport operates in a normal regime with enhanced security, but the movement to it is difficult because of the evening hours.



It is recommended that Bulgarian citizens in Sri Lanka avoid places where religious events are held or near religious churches, as well as being cautious if they are close to large gatherings, protests or demonstrations.

Signals and requests for assistance are accepted 24 hours a day and on the telephone lines of the Situation Center Directorate: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56 or email: crisis@mfa.bg.