Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 16°C and 21°C
The weather will be mostly sunny today, maximum temperatures will reach 16°C to 21°, meteorologist Georgy Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. More clouds expected across the northeastern parts, in the afternoon throughout the country clouds will increase briefly. Only a few places will see light rain. They will be moderate wind from the southeast. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 16°C and 21°C, lower along the Black Sea coast. In the evening from the west the cloud will get thicker and overnight in Western Bulgaria it will start to rain, in the mountains over 2,000 m it will snow. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for April, but it will decrease during the day.
- » Variable Clouds to Sunny Spells over most of Bulgaria this Morning
- » Cloudy Day with Rain in Many Places in Bulgaria, Highs between 12-17°C
- » Considerable Cloudiness Across most of Bulgaria, Rain in some Places in the Afternoon
- » Wild Animals have Eaten Pelican Eggs in "Srebarna" Nature Reserve
- » Fake Sports Goods Detained at Varna West Port
- » Rain in the Afternoon in Western Bulgaria, Snow in the Mountains