Greek Police Detained a Bulgarian Truck Full of illegal Immigrants
The Greek police stopped a truck with stolen registration numbers and found 59 illegal immigrants.
The truck was stopped Friday afternoon on a highway, about 30 kilometers east of Thessaloniki, as it traveled with signs with a Bulgarian registration that were declared stolen.
A total of 59 migrants - half of Somalia and the rest of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Eritrea, Iraq, Palestine, and Sudan - were found behind a few boxes of insulating materials in the trailer.
They told the police that each of them paid 1500 euros per trafficker in Turkey to help them enter Greece by boat before boarding the truck.
The 61-year-old driver, a Bulgarian citizen, was arrested.
