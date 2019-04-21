Greek Police Detained a Bulgarian Truck Full of illegal Immigrants

Crime | April 21, 2019, Sunday // 11:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Greek Police Detained a Bulgarian Truck Full of illegal Immigrants

The Greek police stopped a truck with stolen registration numbers and found 59 illegal immigrants.

The truck was stopped Friday afternoon on a highway, about 30 kilometers east of Thessaloniki, as it traveled with signs with a Bulgarian registration that were declared stolen.

A total of 59 migrants - half of Somalia and the rest of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Eritrea, Iraq, Palestine, and Sudan - were found behind a few boxes of insulating materials in the trailer.

They told the police that each of them paid 1500 euros per trafficker in Turkey to help them enter Greece by boat before boarding the truck.

The 61-year-old driver, a Bulgarian citizen, was arrested.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria