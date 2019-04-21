Catholics and Armenians Цelebrate the Resurrection of Christ
The Catholic and the Armenian Church celebrate on Sunday, April 21, the largest Christian holiday of the Resurrection of Christ.
The discrepancy with the Orthodox Christians, for which Easter is a week later, is due to the different calendar. Orthodox follow the Julian calendar, and the Catholics - the Gregorian.
The resurrection of Jesus Christ is noted. According to evangelical stories, it happened on the third day after his death.
In the Vatican Pope Francis will pronounce a Traditionally Easter Message "Towards the City and the World" at 12.00 am from St. Peter's Cathedral.
