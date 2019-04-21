6 Iran-Bulgaria Cooperation Deals Signed
Six memorandums of understanding were penned between Iran and Bulgaria with an aim to strengthen bilateral relations, reports MenaFN.
Under the agreements, Iran will boost its collaboration with Bulgaria within various areas that include trade, postal services, meteorology, standardization policies as well as ports and marine transport.
Both sides inked the deals while discussions were being held between Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and top Bulgarian officials.
During their talks, means to develop relations in energy, agriculture, information technologies, youth and sports, and tourism were discussed.
