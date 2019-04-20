Plane Crashed near Plovdiv, Two Died

Society » INCIDENTS | April 20, 2019, Saturday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Plane Crashed near Plovdiv, Two Died

Two people died after a small plane fell in the land near the stadium of the village of Orizari in Plovdiv.

The identity of the pilot has been established. His companion is unknown. According to eyewitnesses, the wing of the plane has broken into the air.

The incident happened around 10:20 am this morning. The fire department and the police are in place. 

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria