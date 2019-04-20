Plane Crashed near Plovdiv, Two Died
Two people died after a small plane fell in the land near the stadium of the village of Orizari in Plovdiv.
The identity of the pilot has been established. His companion is unknown. According to eyewitnesses, the wing of the plane has broken into the air.
The incident happened around 10:20 am this morning. The fire department and the police are in place.
