Special Operation in Vidin Against a Group for Human Trafficking and Money Laundering
Crime | April 20, 2019, Saturday // 12:06| Views: | Comments: 0
The Specialized Prosecutor's Office, the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the ODIHR-Vidin, with the support of the Gendarmerie Directorate at the Ministry of Interior, are investigating an organized crime group for human trafficking for begging (mainly in the Kingdom of Sweden) and money laundering.
Investigative actions are being conducted in the village of Drenovets, Ruzhintsi municipality, announced the state indictment.
There are searches, searches, seizures, interviews with witnesses.
