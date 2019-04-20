Special Operation in Vidin Against a Group for Human Trafficking and Money Laundering

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office, the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the ODIHR-Vidin, with the support of the Gendarmerie Directorate at the Ministry of Interior, are investigating an organized crime group for human trafficking for begging (mainly in the Kingdom of Sweden) and money laundering.

Investigative actions are being conducted in the village of Drenovets, Ruzhintsi municipality, announced the state indictment.

There are searches, searches, seizures, interviews with witnesses.

