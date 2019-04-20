Targovishte Municipality is the most Transparent Institution in Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 20, 2019, Saturday // 11:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Targovishte Municipality is the most Transparent Institution in Bulgaria

Targovishte Municipality is ranked first in transparency among all institutions in the country in 2019. It is an ascent with eight positions for the municipality, according to the annual assessment of the transparency of the national and local authorities in Bulgaria. The rating is prepared by the Access to Information Program.

In the next three places there are three other municipalities - Devnya, Belogradchik and Bansko. The Council of Ministers is fifth.

The most opaque institutions in the country are the National Compensatory Housing Fund, the National Plant Protection Service and the Regional Health Inspection in Vidin.

More than one third of ministries have published accessible information on their sites, reported by AIP. A total of 55% of the institutions have posted their employees' declarations of conflicts of interest.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria