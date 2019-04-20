Targovishte Municipality is the most Transparent Institution in Bulgaria

Targovishte Municipality is ranked first in transparency among all institutions in the country in 2019. It is an ascent with eight positions for the municipality, according to the annual assessment of the transparency of the national and local authorities in Bulgaria. The rating is prepared by the Access to Information Program.

In the next three places there are three other municipalities - Devnya, Belogradchik and Bansko. The Council of Ministers is fifth.

The most opaque institutions in the country are the National Compensatory Housing Fund, the National Plant Protection Service and the Regional Health Inspection in Vidin.

More than one third of ministries have published accessible information on their sites, reported by AIP. A total of 55% of the institutions have posted their employees' declarations of conflicts of interest.